Showtime Picks Up Fourth And Final Season Of ‘The Tudors'

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers reign as King Henry VIII will end in 2010. Showtime has picked up a fourth and final season of drama The Tudors.

The series will return to the network for its final bow in Spring 2010, with production slated to begin this June in Dublin, Ireland.

"I'm thrilled to complete the saga of Henry VIII as reconceived by Michael Hirst," said Robert Greenblatt, President of Entertainment for Showtime, announcing the move. "He and Jonathan Rhys Meyers have breathed new life into the costume drama by making it both modern in sensibility but also faithful to history. I think we proved that even after 500 years this is a great story."

At a press event last year Greenblatt said that an end date for the series was likely to be set at some point, joking that they were running out of wives to feature on the show.

When it concludes next year, series creator Michael Hirst will have single-handedly written all 38 episodes of The Tudors.