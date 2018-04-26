Showtime Orders Fourth Season of ‘Billions’

Showtime has ordered season four of drama Billions. The series stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis as warring finance titans. Billions is created and executive produced by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, and was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“Billions continues to build its audience as it explores the heights of power and wealth even as it plumbs the depths of the human psyche,” said Gary Levine, president of programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Brian and David are gifted, propulsive storytellers and we can’t wait to see where they and their extraordinary cast will take us in season four.”

Season three finds Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) determined to destroy the other, but also battling for their own survival amid new forces and powerful enemies. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Chuck's wife and Axe's performance coach, is all in for both of them, a dangerous position for her.

On May 6, Billions moves from 10 p.m. Sundays to 9 p.m., leading in to I’m Dying Up Here.