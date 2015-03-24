Showtime Orders Damian Lewis’ ‘Billions’

Showtime has picked up Damian Lewis’ Wall Street drama Billions.

The premium cabler on Tuesday ordered 12 episodes of the finance-themed drama, which will return Lewis to the network following his Emmy winning role as Nicholas Brody on Homeland. Paul Giamatti is Lewis’ costar in Billions. Maggie Siff, Malin Akerman, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile and Condola Rashad also star.

Showtime described Billions as a “complex and contemporary drama about power politics in the New York world of high finance.” Lewis will play hedge fund king Bobby “Axe” Axelrod, while Giamatti plays his antagonist, U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades.

Billions is written and executive produced by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The series will film in New York eyeing a 2016 premiere.

Last week, Showtime ordered a scripted comedy with Andrew Dice Clay.