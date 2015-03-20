Andrew Dice Clay to Topline Showtime Comedy

Showtime has ordered a comedy series starring noted foul-mouthed comedian Andrew Dice Clay, titled Dice.

The scripted series will follow the comedian as he works in Vegas in resurrect his career while supporting his family. Dice was created and will be written by Scot Armstrong. Sean Furst, Bryan Furst, Richard Shepard, Bruce Rubenstein, Clay and Armstrong serve as executive producers.

The six-episode series is from Fox21 Television Studios. Showtime is eyeing a 2016 debut.

“Love him or hate him, Dice is a true original and Dice is always funny,” said Gary Levine, executive VP, original programming, Showtime Networks. “After a career full of ups and downs, he's hotter today than ever. Plus, we were looking to do a semi-autobiographical comedy about a one-named icon and Cher was busy.”

Dice’s recent credits including starring alongside Cate Blanchett and Alec Baldwin in Woody Allen’s 2013 film Blue Jasmine. On TV, Dice had a guest spot in NBC’s The Blacklist and portrayed himself on the final season of HBO’s Entourage in a recurring role.