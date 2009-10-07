Showtime Orders Comedian Roundtable Series

Showtime has ordered a comedy series from comedian, director and producer Paul Provenza (The Aristocrats). The unscripted series, tentatively titled Behind The Green Room Door, will see Provenza host a roundtable of comedians, spanning generations, riffing on politics, their personal lives or issues of the day. The idea is to show what happens in the green room and behind the scenes at comedy clubs, when comedians are talking out of the spotlight. The show will be filmed in front of a small live audience.

"The Green Room is a ‘safe space' for comedy, and a dangerous place for convention," says Provenza, announcing the series. "If you're not easily offended and can roll with whatever happens when there are no rules, then being behind that door can be the time of your life."

Comedians set to appear on the series include fellow Showtime host Penn Jillette, Roseanne Barr, Drew Carey, Andy Dick, Eddie Izzard, Tommy Smothers, Bob Saget, Jonathan Winters and Sandra Bernhard, among others.

The six episode half-hour series will premiere on Showtime in 2010.