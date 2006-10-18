Showtime Offers Series on Unbox

Showtime is selling its series on Amazon's digital video service Unbox. The second-place pay cable network has been selling full episodes of its shows in a growing number of online venues in an effort to distinguish itself from front-runner HBO, which has so far not sold episodes online.

Amazon's Unbox will offer Weeds, Sleeper Cell, Fat Actress and The L Word, among others, for its standard price of $1.99 an episode. As an incentive to download, Unbox will offer users the premiere of new Showtime series Dexter for $.01.

Showtime, which currently has 14.5 million subscribers - about half of HBO's count - recently began offering free episodes of some of its series on Yahoo! (see our

article

about that).