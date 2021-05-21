Showtime Offers Premieres of ‘The Chi’, ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’ and ‘Black Monday’ For Free

Showtime has made the season four premiere of The Chi and series premiere of Flatbush Misdemeanors available for free on streaming platforms and on demand. Both are on TV Sunday, May 23, as is the season three starter for comedy Black Monday. The Black Monday season premiere will be available for free May 23.

The free episodes are on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, and on multiple partner platforms.

Lena Waithe created The Chi and executive produces the drama with Common. It’s a coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence.

Comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors is created by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, who play a couple of friends barely getting by in Brooklyn.

Don Cheadle stars in Black Monday, about the historic stock market crash in 1987. Andrew Rannels and Regina Hall are also in the cast.