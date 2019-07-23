Showtime Offers Premiere Episodes of ‘Dannemora,’ ‘Black Monday,’ ‘Who is America’ For Free

Showtime has released the premiere episodes of drama Escape at Dannemora, comedy Black Monday and satire series Who is America? for all to see online, on streaming platforms and on demand. The three are Emmy nominees.

Escape at Dannemora got 12 nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited Series. Black Monday got one for Outstanding Lead Actor in Don Cheadle. Who is America? from Sacha Baron Cohen, got three nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

The premieres are available on YouTube, Sho.com, Showtime.com and on demand.

Escape at Dannemora, about a real-life prison break in upstate New York, has Ben Stiller as director and executive producer.

Black Monday takes viewers back to October 1987, when the stock market crashed.

Who is America? has Baron Cohen interviewing figures who make America what it is.

Showtime picked up 18 Emmy nominations July 16.