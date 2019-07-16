‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Ozark,’ ‘Killing Eve’ in Running For Best Drama Emmy

Emmy nominations were announced in Los Angeles July 16. Top drama is between Game of Thrones and Succession on HBO, Better Call Saul on AMC, Bodyguard and Ozark on Netflix, This Is Us on NBC, Pose on FX and Killing Eve on AMC/BBC America.

Outstanding comedy is between HBO’s Barry and Veep, Amazon Prime’s Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Netflix’s Russian Doll, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and NBC’s The Good Place.

Ken Jeong and D’Arcy Carden announced the nominations from the Wolf Theater at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center July 16.

HBO had 137 nominations, ahead of Netflix's 117. (Netflix led among nominees last year.) NBC had 58 and Amazon Prime had 47. CBS picked up 44, FX 32, ABC 26, Hulu 20 and Fox 18.

Game of Thrones set the record for a single show with 32 nominations. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was tops in comedies with 20.

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy is between Bill Hader of Barry, Don Cheadle of Showtime’s Black Monday, Anthony Anderson of ABC’s Black-ish, Eugene Levy of Schitt’s Creek, Ted Danson of The Good Place and Michael Douglas from Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy features Christina Applegate of Dead to Me on Netflix, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag, Natasha Lyonne of Russian Doll, Catherine O’Hara of Schitt’s Creek, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Julia Louis-Dreyfus from HBO’s Veep.

Lead actor in a drama is between Bob Odenkirk on Better Call Saul, Kit Harington from Game of Thrones, Jason Bateman from Ozark, Billy Porter from Pose, and both Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us.

Best actress in a drama has Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Robin Wright from Netflix’s House of Cards, Viola Davis from ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh from Killing Eve, Laura Linney from Ozark and Mandy Moore from This Is Us.

Outstanding limited series has HBO’s Chernobyl and Sharp Objects, Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Netflix’s When They See Us.

The Primetime Emmy Awards happen Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.

Supporting actor in a comedy is between Stephen Root, Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan of Barry, Alan Arkin of The Kominsky Method, Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tony Hale of Veep.

Supporting actress in a comedy is between Sarah Goldberg of Barry, Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman of Fleabag, Betty Gilpin from Netflix’s GLOW, Kate McKinnon on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Alex Borstein and Marin Hinkle of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Anna Chlumsky of Veep.

Supporting actor in a drama includes Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks of Better Call Saul, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage and Alfie Allen of Game of Thrones, Michael Kelly of House of Cards and Chris Sullivan from This Is Us.

For supporting actress in a drama, it’s Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones, Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve and Julia Garner from Ozark.

Best TV movie is between Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) on Netflix, Brexit, Deadwood and My Dinner With Herve on HBO and King Lear on Amazon Prime.

Top reality TV host is between Ellen DeGeneres of NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games, Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman of NBC’s Making It, RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race on VH1, James Corden on The World’s Best on CBS and Marie Kondo of Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix.

Top variety talk show is between TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden and CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Top variety sketch show features At Home With Amy Sedaris on TruTV, Documentary Now! on IFC, Drunk History on Comedy Central, I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman on Hulu, Who is America? on Showtime and Saturday Night Live on NBC.

