Showtime Offers Apples to New Subs
By Anne Becker
Showtime Networks has paired with Apple to offer new subscribers a $25 gift card to Apple’s U.S. retail stores or its online iTunes Music Store when they sign up for at least three months
The promotion runs through March 31.
Showtime will support the campaign with on-air spots on cable and satellite affiliates, as well as through direct mail, electronic banners and HTML e-mails. Showtime Networks is owned by Viacom Inc.
