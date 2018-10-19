Showtime Names Townsend Chief Financial Officer

Showtime Networks named Adam Townsend as executive VP and chief financial officer, succeeding Christina Spade, who on Thursday was named CFO of parent company CBS Corp.

Townsend joined CBS in 2008 as executive VP, investor relations. In his new post, hr will be responsible for all financial matters at Showtime’s business. He will also serve as one of Showtime’s key liaisons to CBS.

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are very fortunate to have a strategic and results-driven executive like Adam join our senior management team,” said David Nevins, chairman and CEO of Showtime. “With his extensive financial experience and deep knowledge and understanding of our industry – not to mention his impressive leadership and collaborative nature that I have come to know over the years – I am confident he will excel as our CFO and be an incredible asset to the future of our company.”

Nevins was also named chief creative officer for CBS Corp. on Thursday.

Before CBS, Townsend was managing director of investor relations and corporate strategy for E*Trade Financial, VP in equity research at Hambrecht & Quist and J.P. Morgan.