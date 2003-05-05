Showtime lays off 10%

Showtime Networks Inc. is cutting loose 10 percent of its staff, or 70

employees.

The cuts are coming across various departments and levels, sources said.

Showtime officials would not comment on specific departmental or staff

cuts.

In a prepared statement, Showtime said that after a

strategic review, "We have concluded that there are efficiencies to be gained

and opportunities to streamline our organization."

Another premium pay service is also cutting back. Home Box Office is

axing 20 people from its affiliate-sales unit.

Explaining the reduction, president of sales and marketing Eric Kessler

said HBO is restructuring affiliate sales from a regional to an account-based

force.

"This enables us to service our affiliates more effectively and operate more

efficiently," he added.