Showtime Launches iPhone App

Showtime is the latest network to launch an application for Apple’s popular iPhone and iPod Touch devices.

The free app will stream full episodes of shows, including the season premieres of Dexter and Californication, as well as clips and interviews from The United States of Tara, Weeds, Nurse Jackie and The Tudors.

It will also feature a schedule for the Showtime networks, games, soundtracks and podcasts related to Showtime shows.

“Presence on the iPhone allows us to offer fans even more convenient opportunities to enjoy a sampling of the award winning original programming that Showtime provides its subscribers," said Robert Hayes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Showtime Digital Media. “It’s an application tailor-made for fans of our shows.”

The pay cabler’s app is being powered by Transpera’s ad platform, which will provide revenue for the otherwise free application. Users can also use a “click to call” feature to order Showtime directly through the application.