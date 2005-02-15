At Showtime, It Takes an iVillage

Showtime is pairing with web sites iVillage.com and Monster.com to promote two of its originals, The L Word and Fat Actress.



iVillage.com, the women’s online community, will award an iPod a day until March 28 in an L Word­-themed sweepstakes. The women-focused series debuts its second season Feb. 20.

In another sweepstakes, job portal Monster.com will promote Fat Actress, Kirstie Alley’s upcoming reality spoof on the network, by awarding one visitor to the site $10,000 and a job as a walk-on actor in an episode of the show. Actress chronicles Alley’s search to find work as an overweight star in LA. It premieres March 7.