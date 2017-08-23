Showtime Grabs Prince Film ‘Sign O’ The Times’

Showtime has acquired the Prince concert film Sign O’ the Times, which will air Sept. 16, representing the film’s first time on American television in more than a decade, according to Showtime. The movie was produced as a companion to the 1987 Prince album of the same name.



Much of the film was shot at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios, as well as on tour in the Netherlands and Belgium. Prince directed Sign O’ The Times, whose running time is 84 minutes. It was never issued on DVD.



Sign O’ The Times shows Prince immediately after the disbanding of his group The Revolution.



Produced by Robert Cavallo, Joseph Ruffalo and Steven Fargnoli, Sign O’ The Times joins other Showtime projects that the network says showcases the “legacies of culture-defining figures,” including Whitney: "Can I Be Me," about Whitney Houston and premiering Aug. 25, and Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, which airs on Showtime next year.