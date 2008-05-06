Showtime Gets Maxed Out
By Alex Weprin
Showtime acquired the rights to air the documentary film Maxed Out, which examines in depth the growing debt crisis in America. The film will make its television premiere Wednesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. on the pay-cable network.
Maxed Out won the special jury prize at the SXSW Film Festival, and was an official selection at more than 10 international film festivals.
