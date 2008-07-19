Showtime Finds Reality In Gun Shop

Showtime has fired off a six-episode order for Lock 'N Load, a half-hour reality series. It also announced it ordered 10 more episodes for a sixth season of Penn & Teller: Bullshit! which will make it the longest running series in Showtime history.

Lock 'N Load is set in a gun store in Englewood, Colorado and follows the working days of gun salesman Josh Ryan as he sells to clientele that includes a new parent wanting to protect his family and a woman in her 30s who wants to carry one in her purse for protection.

Customers are filmed using hidden cameras until after the transaction. LNL, from Authentic Entertainment, with Tom Rogan and Lauren Lexton as executive producers, rolls out next year.