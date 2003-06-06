Showtime expands hi-def programming

Showtime continues to expand its high-definition programming, with seven of

its original series airing in HD, including new shows The L Word, Dead

Like Me, Free for All and Out of Order, along with many

original movies in HD.

The pay service estimated that 55% of its content originates in HD and 75% of

prime-time content is available in high-resolution wide-screen format.

Showtime's SHO HDTV also offers big theatrical titles in HD.