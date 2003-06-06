Showtime expands hi-def programming
Showtime continues to expand its high-definition programming, with seven of
its original series airing in HD, including new shows The L Word, Dead
Like Me, Free for All and Out of Order, along with many
original movies in HD.
The pay service estimated that 55% of its content originates in HD and 75% of
prime-time content is available in high-resolution wide-screen format.
Showtime's SHO HDTV also offers big theatrical titles in HD.
