Showtime to End 'Californication' After Season Seven

Showtime continues to move on from its initial programming slate, announcing Monday that Californication's upcoming seventh season will be its last.

The show's final season will premiere sometime in April. Californication was one of the network's remaining series developed under Bob Greenblatt.

"With its unique blend of lyricism and excess, Californication has been one of our groundbreaking signature series," said Showtime's entertainment president David Nevins. "We will always be indebted to Tom Kapinos for leading the creative charge on this memorable comedy, and to David Duchovny for making us root for an unapologetic hedonist like Hank Moody. Tom has carefully planned the final chapter of Hank's journey and has brought it to a beautiful and satisfying conclusion for new and long-time fans alike."

The David Duchovny starrer is the latest of Showtime's original roster of series to end. In the past two years, the premium cabler has seen Weeds, The Borgias, The Big C and Dexter end their runs.