Showtime Debuts Weekly Sports Block

Showtime debuts a Tuesday sports block Sept. 6, with 60 Minutes Sports on at 8 p.m, followed by the ninth season of Inside the NFL at 9, then the second installment of its “all-access” college football franchise A Season With Florida State Football at 10.

New editions of 60 Minutes Sports, a collaboration with corporate sibling CBS News, air the first Tuesday of every month. In the September episode, Broncos linebacker Von Miller talks about holding out for a new contract.

Related: Marketers Invest $2.5 Billion in NFL Telecasts

Inside the NFL airs weekly. James Brown, Phil Simmons and Boomer Esiason join Brandon Marshall in the booth; Marshall is also a wide receiver with the New York Jets.

A Season With Florida State, too, airs weekly on Tuesdays. The series “delivers exclusive sights, sounds and drama from the entire high-stakes season unlike any other show on television,” according to Showtime.

Related: Showtime Debuts Martin Lawrence Special ‘Doin’ Time’ Sept. 9