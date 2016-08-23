Showtime Debuts Martin Lawrence Special ‘Doin’ Time’ Sept. 9

Showtime will air the comedy special Martin Lawrence Doin’ Time: Uncut Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Filmed live at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, Doin’ Time: Uncut showcases Lawrence’s range of standup skills, touching on everything from sex and relationships to President Obama, Bill Cosby and Hollywood.

It’s Lawrence’s third standup special to premiere on Showtime and his first TV special in 14 years.

“Fourteen years is a long time between concert specials and I am excited to know that my TV audience will be able to enjoy this show as if they came to see me live,” said Lawrence.

Directed by David Raynr, the special is executive produced by Lawrence and Studio71’s Gary Binkow and Michael Green. Producers include Barry Ehrmann, Robert Lawrence, Rae Proctor, Sean Lampkin and Michael Hubbard, with production company You So Crazy and Studio71.

Lawrence starred on the series Martin, which ran on Fox for five seasons in the 1990s. His film credits include Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, and the three-film Big Momma’s House franchise.