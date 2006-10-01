Showtime Debuts Originals on Yahoo!

Showtime will offer free episodes of some of its originals on Yahoo!, the first time a pay cable network has offered more than just one episode for free streaming on the Internet.

From Oct. 6 to 13, Yahoo! will let users stream selected episodes of Weeds, Dexter, Sleeper Cell and The L Word, as well as a behind-the-scenes clip from new drama The Tudors, currently in production.

Showtime, a distant second to HBO in the pay cable race, is offering the episodes—pilots or premieres of each series—online to get its programming in front of consumers who otherwise wouldn’t see it. The network currently has about 14.5 million subscribers, about half of HBO’s roll.