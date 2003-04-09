Showtime, Comcast ink deal

Showtime Networks Inc. inked a new long-term carriage deal with Comcast Corp.

The makes Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix, Showtime HD and Showtime's

digital portfolio available to Comcast's 21 million subscribers.

Showtime's previous distribution pact with Comcast expired at the end of

2002.

Home Box Office's carriage deal with Comcast also expired at the end of last year. Those

two companies also recently reached a new contract.