Showtime, Comcast ink deal
Showtime Networks Inc. inked a new long-term carriage deal with Comcast Corp.
The makes Showtime, The Movie Channel, Flix, Showtime HD and Showtime's
digital portfolio available to Comcast's 21 million subscribers.
Showtime's previous distribution pact with Comcast expired at the end of
2002.
Home Box Office's carriage deal with Comcast also expired at the end of last year. Those
two companies also recently reached a new contract.
