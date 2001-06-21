Showtime, CNN garner ATAS award

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced has selected both Showtime and CNN as the co-winners of the 2001 Governor's Award.

The two cable networks will receive the award at the upcoming Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Sept. 8 at the Pasadena (Ca.) Civic Auditorium.

"We are delighted to recognize CNN and Showtime for their innovative and positive programming," says Meryl Marshall-Daniels, the Academy's Chairman and CEO. "As part of the Academy's commitment to education and meaningful dialogue on the issues of our times these two networks demonstrate what is right with television today."

- Joe Schlosser