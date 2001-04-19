Showtime claims Believer rights

Showtime has acquired 2001 Sundance Film Festival top winner, The Believer, inspired by a true story about a Jewish Yeshiva student who transforms into the leader of a Neo-Nazi group of skin-heads.

The Believer, which won the festival's Grand Jury Prize, stars Ryan Gosling (Remember the Titans) in the title role, and others including Billy Zane (Titanic) playing facist leader Curtis Zampf. The film will premiere in September 2001.

- Susanne Ault