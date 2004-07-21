Showtime Can't Get Enough !Huff

Showtime’s original drama, !Huff, isn’t even on the air yet, but the network is ordering up a second season.

The pay channel’s entertainment president, Bob Greenblatt, made the surprise announcement at Showtime’s presentation at the Television Critics Association gathering Wednesday.

!Huff, which stars Hank Azaria as a therapist struggling with his own problems, debuts Nov. 7. Oliver Platt plays his best friend and Blythe Danner is his mother.

So far, Showtime execs have watched five episodes and read five scripts for season one.

The early pickup, Greenblatt said, illustrates how the network makes decisions outside the conventional ratings-driven TV business. “I don’t know if anyone else will watch, but we’ll be watching,” he said.