Showtime Biopic to Explore Times Scandal

Showtime will explore the Jayson Blair scandal that rocked The New York Times

in a new biopic.

The Jayson Blair Project, which Showtime billed as a dark comedy, will trace Blair’s rise and fall as a reporter and his motivation for fabricated stories.

The film will be based on articles by former Newsweek

writer Seth Mnookin, who is writing a book on the Times

. Jon Maas -- who wrote and produced another media movie for Showtime, The Last Debate

-- will write and executive-produce the Blair movie.