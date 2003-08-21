Showtime awards grant to Latino filmmaker
George Valencia has won Showtime’s fourth annual "Latino Filmmaker
Showcase."
He will get a $30,000 grant toward the production of a 15- to 30-minute film that
will premiere on Showtime.
Also, Valencia’s film, Moment to Moment, will be featured on the
showcase, which airs Monday, Sept. 15, at 9:30 p.m.
