Trending

Showtime awards grant to Latino filmmaker

By

George Valencia has won Showtime’s fourth annual "Latino Filmmaker
Showcase."

He will get a $30,000 grant toward the production of a 15- to 30-minute film that
will premiere on Showtime.

Also, Valencia’s film, Moment to Moment, will be featured on the
showcase, which airs Monday, Sept. 15, at 9:30 p.m.