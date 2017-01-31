Showtime Airs ‘American Jihad’ Documentary March 11

Showtime will debut the documentary American Jihad, about homegrown terrorism, March 11. As Showtime puts it, “through intimate personal stories, we witness the havoc it creates in the lives of their families and the destruction of their communities.”

The documentary also explores the impact of Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S. citizen and charismatic al-Qaeda leader who was killed by a U.S. drone strike.

The film comes from Film 45, CBS Films, 60 Minutes and Jigsaw Productions. It will be the closing night feature at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Montana February 26.

American Jihad was directed by Alison Ellwood (History of The Eagles) and produced by Sarah Dowland (Zero Days). The film is executive produced by Alex Gibney and Stacey Offman of Jigsaw Productions, along with 60 Minutes senior producer Michael Radutzky and executive producer Jeff Fager, and Film 45’s Matt Goldberg, Brandon Carroll and John Logan Pierson.

Showtime is part of CBS Corp.

Showtime says American Jihad was inspired by Peter Berg’s feature film Patriots Day.