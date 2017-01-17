‘Homeland’ Premiere Gets 2.6 Million Viewers

The season six premiere of Homeland on Showtime was viewed by 2.6 million viewers, tying it with season three as the series’ highest rated season premiere. The season six debut was unique in that Showtime made it available to subscribers on demand and on streaming as of Dec. 30.

Showtime reported that 1.25 million took advantage of the advance viewing, while 1.4 million watched the premiere Jan. 15 in live plus same day.

The season six premiere, the network added, is up 24% over the season five debut.

Season five averaged over 6 million viewers per episode when delayed viewing was factored in.

The new season sees Carrie Mathison detached from the CIA, living in Brooklyn, raising her daughter and helping persecuted Muslims navigate the justice system. Saul is briefing the new president, while Quinn is struggling with addiction and hallucinations.