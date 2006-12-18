Showtime, A&E Peddle Content Online With CinemaNow

Cable programmers Showtime Networks and A&E Television Networks are broadening their online content distribution by striking licensing deal with CinemaNow, which sells movies and other video content over the Internet.

Beginning this month, Showtime will make its original series The L Word and Sleeper Cell available through CinemaNow, while A&E, the home of A&E Network, The History Channel and The Biography Channel, will offer Biography and Modern Marvels. The shows will be sold through CinemaNow on a download-to-own basis for $1.99 each, though CinemaNow is making the premiere episode of Showtime's Sleeper Cell American Terror available for free to its customers. The shows can be watched within one minute of downloading. All content will be copy-protected by Microsoft’s Windows Digital Rights Management (DRM) software.CinemaNow is the second third-party online content platform for Showtime, which already sells content through Apple's iTunes."Showtime is always looking for creative new ways to bring our great original series to a larger audience,” said Robert Hayes, senior vice president and general manager, Showtime Networks Digital Media, in a statement. “CinemaNow complements our premium television offering with anytime, anywhere access to our best content. With this partnership we’ll extend our reach to an even broader online audience.”