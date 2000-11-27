Showtime Adds Three Digital Channels

To help widen the appeal of Showtime Unlimited, a 30-channel digital package including enhanced audio, Spanish language and HDTV, the network will launch three new channels in March 2001. Targeting viewers age 18-24, Showtime Next will feature recent widely released films, some series, and short films. Touted as an "interactive-TV playground," it will also share some content with the Web. Showtime Women will focus on female-driven programming. Familyzone will air G- and PG-rated content only.