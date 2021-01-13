Showrunner Neal Baer Hosts Panel on Positive COVID Messaging For TV
Doctors weigh in on how television can reinforce healthy behavior
Hollywood, Health & Society is presenting a panel on messaging guidelines for protective behaviors amidst COVID. Conducted via Zoom, the panel happens at 4 p.m. PT Wednesday, Jan. 13. Showrunner and doctor Neal Baer is the moderator. A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Baer was showrunner on Designated Survivor on Netflix and was an executive producer on ER and Law & Order: SVU.
The panel, titled “How TV Can Save Lives During COVID-19,” aims to help the television industry better integrate positive and healthful messaging related to the pandemic.
The panel includes Dr. Lawrence An of Michigan Medicine, part of the University of Michigan; Linda Ong, co-founder and CEO of cultural consultancy Cultique; Dr. Ken Resnicow from the University of Michigan School of Public Health and Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of the Yale School of Public Health.
Hollywood, Health & Society is hosting the event in partnership with the WGAE and WGAW.
