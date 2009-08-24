Shower Yourself with Job Leads

After losing a job in the industry, some job seekers may be tempted to throw

themselves a pity party...but we've got a better idea.

How about a job shower? The competitive nature of today's job market rewards

job seekers who are creative, and a job shower is an innovative way to expand

your job prospects. Not to mention, you may be drawn to stay in the industry

because of all of the great people you've come to know, so why not tap into all

of that goodwill?

So let's get started on planning your job shower! If you've ever planned a

baby or bridal shower, the same tenets apply. First, you need to create a

"Career Registry" by identifying specific ways your guests can assist you in

your career search. Think of it as your career search wish list and include

items such as:

§

a detailed description of your dream job and positions

that interest you,

§

a job lead you've heard about but you need

someone to provide a contact at that company,

§

assistance getting an interview with one of your

target employers,

§

a barter service to help you with your headshot,

resume, or portfolio,

§

a list of legitimate prospects or contacts,

§

a job lead, project or consulting assignment

that fits your skills set.

Be as detailed as possible in your registry, and don't be afraid to expand

the possibilities to take your career in a completely new direction. In fact,

now is a great time to consider applying your experience in a different

capacity. Many employers welcome a fresh perspective and novel ideas to help

them survive these turbulent times, and your background in one discipline may

be just what they need to revitalize their strategy in a completely different

functional area. So jot down anything and everything you'll consider as the

next step in your career path. And if you've decided to start your own business,

your registry can include ways guests can help you by identifying funding

sources, business planning resources, leads on office space and such.

Next, decide if you want to host a virtual party or a real one. If your

network is geographically widespread, a virtual party is ideal. There are

several helpful Websites for virtual party planning including www.myvirtualpartyspace.com,

MySpace or Evite.

If you're really tied into your local community, plan to gather your guests

for some serious face time. There's no need

to rent a hall, hang streamers or hire a professional photographer. All you

need is a comfortable place to gather and converse with your guests.

Once you've got the date, time and logistics in place, you're ready to

develop your guest list. Your job shower is a great opportunity to reconnect

with bosses, mentors, colleagues and classmates from years past. You simply

never know where your next job may come from, so leave no rock unturned! Just

be selective by inviting only those folks who are in a position to help fulfill

your wish of finding your dream job and employer within the industry.

When you extend your invitations, don't be shy about stating your needs and

directing them to your career registry. Let them know what a gift it would be

if they could provide you with any assistance.

After the event, decide on a suitable "party favor" for those guests who

attended your shower and delivered meaningful gifts. You can offer an hour of free consulting

time, or volunteer for a few hours at the nonprofit group of their choice. You

can also personalize your party favor to the recipient: pet sitting, house

cleaning, gardening, or whatever else that person needs assistance with in

their lives. Your party favor is a nice gesture to show your guests how much

you appreciate their assistance in your job search.

The best benefit of throwing yourself a job shower is that

you are in complete control: You choose the date, decide on the guest list, and

detail appropriate gifts. Let the party begin!

