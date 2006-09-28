Showbiz Show Renewed, Milford Axed

Comedy Central has picked up entertainment satire The Showbiz Show for a third season. 13 new episodes of the weekly David Spade-hosted half-hour series will debut in February. Elsewhere at MTV Networks, MTV2 has given a third season order to The Andy Milonakis Show. Six new episodes of the irreverent, male-skewing comedy will debut in 2007.

Meanwhile, ABC Family has axed its original comedic drama Three Moons Over Milford. The show, about eccentric small town residents in danger of an earth-ending disaster, will not return for a second season. The show premiered last month to 1.6 million total viewers has dropped off since, never reaching the popularity of Family's other summer original Kyle XY.

