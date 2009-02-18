Showalter And Black Get Green Light From Comedy Central

Comedy Central has given a series order to Michael and Michael Have Issues, from comedians Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter. The show, first announced as a pilot last March, will debut the first of its seven episodes on Comedy Central in July.

Showalter and Black last collaborated on Stella, an adaptation of their stage show with David Wain, which aired one season on Comedy Central in 2005.

Michael and Michael Have Issues has Black and Showalter as hosts of a fictitious sketch comedy show. The show within a show will feature sketches, as well as behind the scenes "issues" the two deal with, such as fighting for the approval of an intern writing a story for a local high school newspaper.

"This new hybrid series from Michael Ian Black and Michael Showalter brings their distinctive take on two comedic standards that will be an outstanding addition to Comedy Central's line-up," said Comedy Central programming chief Lauren Corrao in a statement. "I've been a big fan of both Michaels ever since working with them on the classic MTV sketch show The State and am excited to be in business with them again as they bring their dynamic relationship to life for our viewers."

Black, Showalter, Jim Biederman and former Comedy Central development executive Lou Wallach are executive producers.