Show Reunites Former Soccer Teams

Fox Sports en Español will run the branded sports reality show El Reto Final Nissan (The Final Nissan Challenge).

The show reunites players from the U.S. and Mexico soccer teams that played to scoreless ties in two World Cup qualifying matches. The reality show follows the host as he drives across the U.S. and Mexico in an effort to persuade former team members to play in a Nissan-sponsored rematch. The final episodes document the training sessions leading up to the game set for May 21 at the HomeDepotCenter in Carson, Calif.

"We were looking for an original programming idea," Nissan North America corporate relations manager Maria Bowe said. "We wanted to reach our consumer in a creative way [and] make clear that we share with them a passion for soccer."

The first episode had a 0.43 household rating and doubled to 0.86 for the next installment. This is proof of the potential of "branded entertainment that [brings] value to the consumer" according to Oswald Mendez managing partner and director of integrated communication for The Vidal Partnership, which handles Hispanic marketing account. "If you look at the show it doesn't bastardize the content. Yes, it is present but not intrusive."