Shout! Factory Gets Sesame Home Entertainment Deal

Shout! Factory said it reached an agreement with Sesame Workshop to distribute the Sesame Street home entertainment library.

In the multi-year deal, Shout! Factory becomes the official distributor for packaged media, like DVDs and Blu-ray, video-on-demand and select digital rights in North America for more than 150 titles and programs based on the Sesame Street TV show.

The deal also covers a minimum of four new Sesame Street-themed titles for DVD, electronic sell through and VOD per year.

“For almost 50 years, the underlying goal behind every piece of Sesame Street content has been to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder,” said Scott Chambers, Sesame Workshop’s senior VP of North America media & licensing. “Shout! Factory’s focus on family content makes them a perfect partner to help Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby and all their Sesame Street friends reach young children with positive, fun and educational messages.”

Shout! Factory owns and operates Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, Shout! Factory Kids, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and Shout! Factory TV.

“Shout! Factory is perfectly poised to extend Sesame Street content to the growing number of home entertainment distribution platforms,” added Jennifer Perry, VP of North America media products at Sesame Workshop. “We look forward to developing brand-new titles with Shout! Factory for both our core audience of families with young children, and the three generations of adults who continue to enjoy classic Sesame Street segments that were an important part of their own childhoods.”