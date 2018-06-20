Apple to Get Kids Shows From Sesame Workshop

Apple has ordered multiple series from leading kids’ programmer Sesame Workshop.

Moving into kids programming adds a new dimension to Apple’s programming strategy. Like cable, with Nickelodeon, and Netflix, which licensed Nickelodeon’s shows, having shows for children can get a family to subscribe to a new service.

Sesame Street, now produced with HBO, is not included in the deal. The show appear daily on HBO and has appeared on PBS for nearly 50 years.

Sesame Street already had a presence on Apple with ebooks, apps, and video content.