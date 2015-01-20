Shot Waco Meteorologist Back to Work

Patrick Crawford, meteorologist at KCEN Waco, was back on the air Jan. 19, about a month after being shot in the station parking lot.

"I timed my comeback very nicely with today's forecast," he told viewers of the early morning news. "We've got great weather today."

Members of the station crew surprised Crawford with t-shirts sporting the Superman logo in the front and "Crawford Strong" on the back. According to KCENTV.com, Crawford was actually wearing a Superman shirt under his dress shirt.

Crawford's attacker, who shot him three times December 17, remains at large.

"It's good to be back," said Crawford. "A little difficult waking up early this morning to get back to the station, but I am glad to be back."