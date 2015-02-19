Shot Sports Director Released from Hospital

Kyle Kraska, the KFMB San Diego sports director who was shot six times outside his home Feb. 10, has been released from the hospital. He issued the following statement:

"Dear family, friends and loved ones here in San Diego, across the country and in some cases even abroad,

I can't thank you enough for all the prayers, blessings and well-wishes that have been pouring in over the past eight days. After awakening from a four-day medically-induced coma, I have begun the long process of healing. Every morning I read your comments on CBS8.com. I read them all and they give me the inspiration and strength to take on the biggest challenge of my life..."

Kraska has undergone multiple surgeries at Scripps La Jolla Hospital, according to cbs8.com.

The suspect, 54-year-old Mike Montana, was arraigned for attempted murder Feb. 17 and entered a not guilty plea. Kraska had hired Montana to paint the exterior of his house, then became dissatisfied with the work. Kraska paid Montana for the work that had been done, according to the station site, and Montana presumably had an issue with the amount paid.