KFMB Sports Director Kraska Shot

UPDATED: Kyle Kraska, sports director at KFMB San Diego, was wounded in a shooting Feb. 10 outside his home in Scripps Ranch. Shot 10 times, Kraska sustained wounds to his leg and stomach. In critical but stable condition on the evening of February 11, he is recovering from surgery. The alleged shooter, Michael Montana, 54, surrendered to SWAT officers.

Acccording to Pat Nevin, KFMB VP and general manager, the police believe Kraska and Montana know each other. Montana, it is believed, had done contracting work for Kraska.

"It's the kind of story we cover all the time," says Nevin. "But it takes on a whole different meaning when it's one of your own."

Kraska appears on the CBS affiliate’s early evening newscasts and hosts its San Diego Chargers postgame show. His family is en route to Boston to be with him.

According to KFMB’s website, the incident began when shots were fired into the rear window of Kraska's Mercedes. After pulling out of his driveway, the confrontation spilled into the street in front of his home. A neighbor, who is a nurse, administered to Kraska until an ambulance arrived.

Montana was booked on an attempted first degree murder charge.

Nevin said the mood at KFMB is "somber" in the wake of the shooting. "A lot of people are very concerned, and rightly so," he says.

In December, Patrick Crawford, KCEN Waco meteorologist, was shot in the station parking lot. He is back on the air and his shooter remains at large.