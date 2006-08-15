A Shorter American Morning

CNN has cut its morning news show American Morning, hosted by Miles O'Brien and Soledad O'Brien, from four to three hours and re-branded its daytime block as "CNN Newsroom." Starting in mid October, American Morning, which currently runs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., will lose the 9 a.m. hour, making way for an extended morning block of CNN Newsroom news reporting.

Anchoring the 9 a.m. to noon block will be current CNN/U.S. anchors Heidi Collins and Tony Harris. Collins and Harris, who joined CNN U.S. in 2003 and 2004 respectively, will begin anchoring CNN Newsroom from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 4 and pick up the 9 a.m. hour in Oct. They fill a hole that will be left by Daryn Kagan, who has anchored the 10 a.m. to noon block and who announced earlier this month she is leaving the network to start up a web site.

Collins had previously anchored for several CNN programs, while Harris mainly anchored weekend news. Replacing him on the weekends is T.J. Holmes, who CNN has hired from NBC 11 in San Francisco.

Anchoring the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. edition of CNN Newsroom will be Kyra Phillips, who currently anchors during that slot, and Don Lemon, who joined CNN this summer from NBC5 in Chicago.