Short Wait for Prison Break

As previously reported by B&C (Nov. 28), Fox will bring freshman breakout hit Prison Break back earlier than originally planned. The original schedule called for airing the show’s back nine episodes beginning in May, after the first 13 ended with last night’s airing.

However, the network will now bring the show back in March, according to promos during Monday’s fall finale. Executive producer Paul Scheuring told B&C last week he was prepared for the schedule change, as they're well into the next slate of episodes: No. 16 will wrap by Christmas.

He says the writing is nearly completed for the entire season, with the season finale scheduled to shoot the first week of March. Last week, the show ranked third among adults 18-49 in its 9-10 p.m. ET time slot but first in adults 18-34.

"We'd obviously prefer not to have the break because this is a sequential narrative,” Scheuring said. “What happens between the end of episode 13 and the beginning of 14 is essentially real time, so coming back from a five-month break like one minute later in story time would be a little strange.”