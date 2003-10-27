Short Series Picks Off Fox

Not having a game seven in the World Series put a severe crimp in Fox’s ratings Sunday night.

The network went from first across the key ratings categories with an average of 21.8 million viewers on Saturday night -- when it aired the sixth and final game of the Series -- to fourth across the board with 5.1 million viewers Sunday when it aired an all-repeat lineup of Futurama

, King of the Hill

, The Simpsons

and Skin

.

CBS was first on Sunday in households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 with 60 Minutes

, Cold Case

and the movie What Women Want

. NBC was second across the board with Dateline

, American Dreams

, Law & Order: Criminal Intent

and Lyon’s Den

. ABC was third with Funniest Home Videos

, 10-8

, Alias

and The Practice

. The WB Television Network was fifth with Smallville: Beginnings

, Charmed

and Tarzan

.

For the night, Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate viewer averages: CBS 14.2 million, NBC 11.2 million, ABC 9.7 million, Fox 5.1 million and WB 3.8 million.

On Saturday, Fox lead all of the key categories with game six of the World Series. NBC was second among adults 18-49 and 25-54 and third in households and viewers with two Whoopi

repeats and two L&O

repeats against the game. CBS was second in households with a college-football runover, 48 Hours

, Hack

and The District

. ABC was third (and just ahead of CBS) among adults 18-49 with the movie Sleeping Beauty

and LA Dragnet

.

Saturday’s total-viewer averages: Fox 21.8 million, CBS 7.5 million, NBC 6.8 million and ABC 5.9 million.

On Friday, NBC (Dateline

, Miss Match

and Katie Couric’s Elizabeth Smart interview) won the key demos and CBS (Joan of Arcadia

, JAG

, The Handler

) won the household and total-viewer races.

The Smart interview drew almost 12 million viewers, well ahead of second place CBS’ Handler

(9 million). ABC was third in households and second in adults 18-49 with its "TGIF" comedy block and 20/20.

In the weblet battle, The WB had a slight edge in the demos with two Halloween specials and All About the Andersons

, while UPN had a slight edge in households and viewers with the movie Double Take

.

Friday’s total-viewer averages: CBS 10.4 million, NBC 9.5 million, ABC 8.5 million, Fox 3.8 million, WB 2.6 million and UPN 2.4 million.

Adults 18-49: NBC 3.3 rating/11 share, ABC 2.8/9, CBS 2.5/8, Fox 1.7/6. Adults 18-34: WB 1.0/4, UPN 0.8/3.