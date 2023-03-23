Short-Lived NBC Drama ‘Smash’ Headed to Broadway

Smash, a decade-old musical drama that was on NBC, about a group of singers and dancers hustling to get a Marilyn Monroe musical on stage, is headed to Broadway. Steven Spielberg is producing and Robert Greenblatt, former chairman of NBC Entertainment, is developing. Theresa Rebeck created the show and Neil Meron, an executive producer on the TV series, is producing.

Susan Stroman is the director.

The Broadway show is scheduled for the 2024-2025 season.

Smash lasted for two seasons on NBC, debuting in 2012. The first season saw the characters struggle to bring the Monroe musical, called Bombshell, to stage. The second season it was a show called Hit List.

Smash has retained a cult following despite its cancellation a decade ago.

Greenblatt told the New York Times the stage production is seen as “a comedy about a musical.”

Meron has produced NBC’s live stage productions, including The Sound of Music, Peter Pan and Annie Live! ■