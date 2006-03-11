Shopping in High Gear

The theme of NAB 2006 tells the story: “Immediate Education, Immediate Inspiration, Immediate Innovation.”

That is the new world of media: It’s happening instantly. The industry has always moved fast, but never before has technology been deployed in so many different ways so rapidly. On the minds of many heading to the NAB show: producing, editing, storing and transmitting high-definition television.

Vendors and buyers will work at a frenzied pace in Las Vegas April 22-27. Last year, the NAB show generated $30.4 billion in business, according to convention organizers. The 819,000 square feet of exhibition space could fill more than 80 football fields, and, culturally, the NAB show is its own United Nations: Last year, representatives from 130 nations attended. NAB 2006’s population will exceed 100,000.

On the pages that follow, B&C provides a sampling of what some major broadcast groups and broadcast and cable networks will be looking for next month. Their agendas give some hint of the giant technological shopping mall the NAB show has become.

Upcoming Road to NAB reports:

March 27: Tapeless Acquisition Battles and the Newsroom Environment

April 10: Station Operations

April 17: IT Infrastructure

April 24: Top 25 TV Groups and Tech Leadership Awards