Shoppers To See BET Bundles

BET will partner with Wal-Mart to package the network's content with the retailer's urban music and movies.

The two-pack bundles, labeled “BET Official,” will be sold in BET-branded sections and displays in Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores around the country. In the deal's first offering, Kanye West’s new CD, Late Registration, will be bundled with a DVD of BET-produced programming and other footage of the rapper/producer.

BET, a division of Viacom since 2001, mainly targets young African-American viewers with music, entertainment and news programming (although this summer it dropped its 11 p.m. half-hour BET Nightly News program in favor of news briefs throughout the day).

The network’s ratings were up 22% this summer over last, averaging 734,000 total viewers in prime. It reaches around 80 million homes.