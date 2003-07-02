ShopNBC gets b’cast-TV run
Home shopping is getting another test run on broadcast TV.
NBC and ShopNBC are jointly testing a new one-hour home shopping show called
Shop & Style that will air daily in the morning during the month of
August.
It’s being produced by Dateline and Today veteran Diane
Masciale, who described the show as "like the last hour of Today with the
added layer of selling."
If it works, it could be a new revenue stream for the network and possibly
affiliates.
Or, possibly, it could go to syndication. Officials ruled out nothing in
success.
The show will air on NBC stations in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco
from 11 a.m.-noon and in Chicago from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
It will be live on all but KNTV San Francisco, where it will be tape-delayed.
In New York, the show will replace The John Walsh Show, which will move to 10 a.m., replacing People's Court for the duration of the test.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.