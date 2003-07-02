ShopNBC gets b’cast-TV run

Home shopping is getting another test run on broadcast TV.

NBC and ShopNBC are jointly testing a new one-hour home shopping show called

Shop & Style that will air daily in the morning during the month of

August.

It’s being produced by Dateline and Today veteran Diane

Masciale, who described the show as "like the last hour of Today with the

added layer of selling."

If it works, it could be a new revenue stream for the network and possibly

affiliates.

Or, possibly, it could go to syndication. Officials ruled out nothing in

success.

The show will air on NBC stations in New York, Philadelphia and San Francisco

from 11 a.m.-noon and in Chicago from 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

It will be live on all but KNTV San Francisco, where it will be tape-delayed.

In New York, the show will replace The John Walsh Show, which will move to 10 a.m., replacing People's Court for the duration of the test.