Shop at Home Taps Retail Veteran

Scripps Networks has recruited a home shopping veteran to lead its Shop at Home network. Jim Held, who has served as an executive for QVC and HSN, is Shop at Home’s new president and CEO. He is also taking a minority stake in the channel.

Held succeeds Judy Girard, who is moving to be president of Scripps’ top cable network HGTV.

He brings a wealth of experience to the upstart shopping channel. In the late 1990s, Held was president and CEO for HSN and previously spent two years as executive VP of QVC. A retail industry veteran, Held also worked as top executive for designer Adrienne Vittadini and held several positions during a 12-year run at Bloomingdales.

“Scripps has a great collection of trusted media brands, particularly in the lifestyle categories of home and food, and I believe together we can build Shop At Home into a serious competitor in the fast-growing electronic commerce marketplace,” Held said in a statement.. “I’m encouraged by the progress that’s been made at Shop At Home and look forward to helping Scripps execute its business strategies to build growing, profitable businesses.”

Shop at Home reaches 55 million households over-the-air and on cable. Scripps is working to integrate its successful cable TV channels, including HGTV, Food Network and DYI, with the shopping channel and sell products associated with its stars and utilize its library of lifestyle programming.